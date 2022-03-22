Brokerages Set Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 434,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

