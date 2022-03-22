Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $104.00

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ball by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

