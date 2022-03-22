Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target at $8.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

