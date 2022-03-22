Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT at $43.50

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

RNLSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

RNLSY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 85,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,518. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

