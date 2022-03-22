Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $287.50

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.40. 704,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

