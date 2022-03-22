Brokers Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.03. Stryker has a 52-week low of $228.45 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

