Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$50.46 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

