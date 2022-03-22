BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

