Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman Sells 12,479 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

