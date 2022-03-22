Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

