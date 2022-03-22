Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director George Brian Weber Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total value of C$64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,159.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$749.15 million and a P/E ratio of 56.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.73.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

