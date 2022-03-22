Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CXBMF. TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

