Callan Capital LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$78.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

