Callan Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,571,000.

VDC stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $193.70. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $173.70 and a twelve month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

