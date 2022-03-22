Callan Capital LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.75. 5,095,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

