Callan Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 150,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

