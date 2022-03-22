Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,464. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.