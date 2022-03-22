Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Head to Head Survey

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67% Callon Petroleum 17.86% 40.46% 9.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 Callon Petroleum 1 4 3 0 2.25

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $13.46, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $70.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.07 $19.88 billion $3.04 4.52 Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.74 $365.15 million $6.29 9.18

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

