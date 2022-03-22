Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,443,731 shares.The stock last traded at $29.09 and had previously closed at $29.27.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

