Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,435.42

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,435.42 ($32.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,546.40 ($33.52). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.91), with a volume of 4,147 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of £521.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

