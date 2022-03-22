Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.00. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 18,648 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

