Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CCBG opened at $27.31 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

