CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.76. CarLotz has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 3,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 486,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 472,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

