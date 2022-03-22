Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $269.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

