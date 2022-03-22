Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.