Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 113,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

