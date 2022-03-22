Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $275.54.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.