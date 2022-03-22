Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,935 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of VRT opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

