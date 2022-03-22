Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,234. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

