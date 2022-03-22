Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CARS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after buying an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 825,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

