Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $809.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

