Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of CPRX opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $809.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.