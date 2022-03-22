CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 118,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 810,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

