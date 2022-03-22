CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $51,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

