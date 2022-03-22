Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Trading Up 1.3%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00.
About Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceconomy (MTGGY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.