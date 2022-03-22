Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

FUN opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

