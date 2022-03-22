Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Century Casinos stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

