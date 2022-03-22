ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) vs. NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Head-To-Head Contrast

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 28.15% 10.97% 8.20% NICE 10.19% 11.49% 7.11%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00 NICE 0 2 5 0 2.71

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. NICE has a consensus target price of $309.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.77%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than NICE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 3.00 $47.22 million $1.50 11.12 NICE $1.92 billion 7.15 $199.22 million $2.91 74.90

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. ChannelAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NICE beats ChannelAdvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart. The firm also offers solutions that allow brands to send their web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorize resellers and to gain insight into consumer behaviour. The company was founded by M. Scot Wingo and Aris Antanas Buinevicius in June 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

