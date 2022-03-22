ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) vs. Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Head to Head Survey

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62 Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 6 0 2.86

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.47%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.40%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 24.76 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -11.55 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Volta Inc – Class A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Volta Inc – Class A on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

