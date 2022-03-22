Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

