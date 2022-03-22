Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.6% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

