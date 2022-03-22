Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.42. 165,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976,031. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

