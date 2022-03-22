Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,064.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,811 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chewy by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chewy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

