Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.
Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 64,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
