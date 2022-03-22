Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 64,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

