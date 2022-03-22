Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

