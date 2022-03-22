Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.
NYSE CHS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29.
In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
