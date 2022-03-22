China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) versus Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Survey

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 0.57% 1.99% 0.92% Patrick Industries 5.52% 32.26% 9.60%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Patrick Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.22 -$4.98 million $0.09 33.78 Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.39 $224.91 million $9.63 7.07

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats China Automotive Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

