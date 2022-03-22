China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

