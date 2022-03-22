China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.40 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

