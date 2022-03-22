China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Shares Down 5%

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35.
