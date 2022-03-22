Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 560,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.80. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$15.90.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

