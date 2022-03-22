Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

